Plans announced for Lake Charles Sesquicentennial Celebration - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Plans announced for Lake Charles Sesquicentennial Celebration

By KPLC Digital Staff
Lake Charles Sesquicentennial Celebration (Source: City of Lake Charles) Lake Charles Sesquicentennial Celebration (Source: City of Lake Charles)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The City of Lake Charles Sesquicentennial Planning Committee has announced plans for its fall Sesquicentennial Celebration Kick-off to be held Friday, Sept. 29 through Sunday, Oct. 1.

From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29, an exhibit opening will be held at 1911 Historic City Hall, at 1001 Ryan Street. The exhibit, titled "150 Years of Lake Charles," is a 16-panel multimedia display that covers the history of the city from its early years through present day, said Matt Young, spokesman for the City of Lake Charles.

At 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, the Sesquicentennial Parade of Festivals will roll through the streets of Downtown Lake Charles. The parade will line up on Mill Street and travel south down Ryan Street to 7th Street/Dr. DeBakey Drive. Area festivals and events, as well as businesses, organizations, and churches who have been in existence 50 years or more, are invited to participate. To request a parade entry application form, you can visit www.cityoflakecharles.com, said Young.

After the parade, a community event will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Arcade Amphitheatre, at 900 Lakeshore Drive. Louisiana Express will perform while local food trucks will serve attendees on site. Local entertainers will also perform in a street fair on the Lakefront Promenade. A fireworks display over Lake Charles will conclude the event, which will be funded by sponsors through the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana, said Young.

All three events are free and open to the public to attend. Because they're family events, they're alcohol-free, said Young.

On Sunday, Oct. 1, local churches are invited to participate in a community-wide prayer service at their individual church.

American Press Sesquicentennial Calendars are still available for a $5 donation at Historic City Hall, said Young.

Historic City Hall is open Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Sesquicentennial Celebration is sponsored by American Press, Chalkley Family, CHRISTUS ST. PATRICK Health System, Coca Cola, IBERIABANK, Imperial Health Center for Orthopaedics, JD Bank, Lake Charles Memorial Health System, Rick and Donna Richard, Empire of the Seed Historic Properties, Stine, Entergy, Healthy Image Marketing Agency, Pumpelly Oil, Knight Media, Inc., Lake Area Medical Center and Lakeside Bank.

For more information on the Sesquicentennial Celebration, you can visit www.celebratelakecharles150.com, www.facebook.com/LakeCharlesLouisiana or contact Katie Harrington at 337-491-1382 or katie.harrington@cityoflc.us. 

