Tropical Storm Harvey forms near Barbados, but poses no threat to SWLA at this time

The eighth named tropical storm of the season forms just east of the Lesser Antilles. Tropical Storm Harvey is located about 200 miles east of Barbados at 13.0 north, 55.8 west. Harvey has winds of 40 mph and is likely to strengthen. Harvey is moving west and will move through the Lesser Antilles and into the Caribbean Sea Friday.

The forecast through Sunday is relatively straight-forward, with strengthening likely. Harvey will continue moving westward toward the central Caribbean Sea, beyond that the forecast is much more uncertain.

By early next week the computer models are all over the place with wildly different forecast scenarios. Some suggest a hurricane approaching Central America or the Yucatan of Mexico. However, the more reliable GFS and European models show the storm weakening and possibly even dissipating entirely as it moves into the western Caribbean Sea.

Harvey poses no threat to Southwest Louisiana at this time. But if the track shifts farther north it could be near the Gulf of Mexico. We have several days to monitor Harvey and hopefully the computer models will reach a consensus with time on whether or not is survives the trip across the Caribbean Sea.

We have several days to monitor Harvey and hopefully the computer models will reach a consensus with time on whether or not is survives the trip across the Caribbean Sea.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

