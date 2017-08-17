Boil advisory issued for parts of Beauregard Parish - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Boil advisory issued for parts of Beauregard Parish

Posted By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Waterworks District 3 of Beauregard Parish has issued a boil advisory for customers located on the following roads in the Ragley area: 

  • Hunt Road
  • Gimnick Road
  • Pascal LeBleu Road
  • Bill LeBleu Road
  • George Smart Road
  • Ray Sanders Road
  • Elroy Sittig Road
  • Craft Road,
  • Sophie Craft Road
  • Atwood Daniels Road
  • Louis Burnett Road

For any further questions, please call 337-725-3000.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Plans announced for Lake Charles Sesquicentennial Celebration

    Plans announced for Lake Charles Sesquicentennial Celebration

    Thursday, August 17 2017 7:24 PM EDT2017-08-17 23:24:10 GMT
    Lake Charles Sesquicentennial Celebration (Source: City of Lake Charles)Lake Charles Sesquicentennial Celebration (Source: City of Lake Charles)

    The City of Lake Charles Sesquicentennial Planning Committee has announced plans for its fall Sesquicentennial Celebration Kick-off to be held Friday, September 29 through Sunday, October 1, 2017. On Friday, September 29, from 5-9 p.m., an exhibit opening will be held at 1911 Historic City Hall (1001 Ryan Street). The exhibit, titled 150 Years of Lake Charles, is a 16-panel, multimedia display that covers the storied history of Lake Charles from its early years through present day....

    More >>

    The City of Lake Charles Sesquicentennial Planning Committee has announced plans for its fall Sesquicentennial Celebration Kick-off to be held Friday, September 29 through Sunday, October 1, 2017. On Friday, September 29, from 5-9 p.m., an exhibit opening will be held at 1911 Historic City Hall (1001 Ryan Street). The exhibit, titled 150 Years of Lake Charles, is a 16-panel, multimedia display that covers the storied history of Lake Charles from its early years through present day....

    More >>

  • breaking

    Sheriff's Office: One arrested in Allen Parish shooting

    Sheriff's Office: One arrested in Allen Parish shooting

    Thursday, August 17 2017 7:16 PM EDT2017-08-17 23:16:54 GMT
    Lawrence Soileau Jr. (Source: Allen Parish Sheriff's Office)Lawrence Soileau Jr. (Source: Allen Parish Sheriff's Office)

    A man is jailed today after a shooting in Allen Parish this morning, according to the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office website. Lawrence Soileau Jr. was arrested and charged with aggravated second-degree battery and aggravated assault with a firearm.

    More >>

    A man is jailed today after a shooting in Allen Parish this morning, according to the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office website. Lawrence Soileau Jr. was arrested and charged with aggravated second-degree battery and aggravated assault with a firearm.

    More >>

  • Lake Charles Beach Sweep planned for Sept. 16

    Lake Charles Beach Sweep planned for Sept. 16

    Thursday, August 17 2017 6:14 PM EDT2017-08-17 22:14:25 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The Beach Sweep and Inland Waterway Cleanup will be held from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 16. The event is presented by the City of Lake Charles and Keep Greater Lake Charles Beautiful - Team Green, said Matt Young, spokesman for the City of Lake Charles. The Beach Sweep is part of a worldwide environmental effort; each year on the third Saturday of September...

    More >>

    The Beach Sweep and Inland Waterway Cleanup will be held from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 16. The event is presented by the City of Lake Charles and Keep Greater Lake Charles Beautiful - Team Green, said Matt Young, spokesman for the City of Lake Charles. The Beach Sweep is part of a worldwide environmental effort; each year on the third Saturday of September, volunteers all over the world converge on beaches, shorelines and inland waterways to...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly