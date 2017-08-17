Boil advisory issued for parts of Beauregard Parish

Waterworks District 3 of Beauregard Parish has issued a boil advisory for customers located on the following roads in the Ragley area:

Hunt Road

Gimnick Road

Pascal LeBleu Road

Bill LeBleu Road

George Smart Road

Ray Sanders Road

Elroy Sittig Road

Craft Road,

Sophie Craft Road

Atwood Daniels Road

Louis Burnett Road

For any further questions, please call 337-725-3000.

