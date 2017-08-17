CPSO: Sex offender charged with indecent behavior with juvenile

A Calcasieu Parish high school teacher was arrested for videoing female students at football games, inside the mall, and in his classroom. Vernon S. Benoit, 46, of Welsh, is charged with video voyeurismMore >>
A man is jailed today after a shooting in Allen Parish this morning, according to the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office website. Lawrence Soileau Jr. was arrested and charged with aggravated second-degree battery and aggravated assault with a firearm.More >>
Suspects in the shooting of local attorney Jonathan Brown were indicted by a grand jury Thursday. Robert J. Handy and Kenneth M. Pattum were indicted on charges in connection with the shooting of Brown in Iowa in May 2017, said Patsy Dugas, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu District Attorney's Office.More >>
Trash pickup has been rescheduled in Sulphur this week for Progressive customers, the City of Sulphur has announced. The pickup schedule may be delayed up to a day and a half through Saturday, Aug.19. Trash pickup normally scheduled for Wednesday may be picked up on Thursday. Pickup normally scheduled for Thursday may be picked up Friday. Pickup normally scheduled for Friday may be picked up Saturday. Residents are advised to still place their trash out on their schedule...More >>
