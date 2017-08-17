CPSO: Sex offender charged with indecent behavior with juvenile - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

CPSO: Sex offender charged with indecent behavior with juvenile

Posted By KPLC Digital Staff
Otis R. Jackson (Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Otis R. Jackson (Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A registered sex offender has been charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile and failure to register as a sex offender, authorities say.

In July the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint that convicted sex offender, Otis R. Jackson, 49, of Westlake, inappropriately touched a 12-year-old girl, said Kim Myers, CPSO spokeswoman. 

The victim told investigators that sometime in May she woke up and Jackson was inappropriately touching her under her clothes. 

Investigators also learned that Jackson had not been living at his registered address and had not notified the proper authorities within three days as required by law for all registered sex offenders. Jackson was arrested on July 31 and booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender. He was released on Aug. 14 on a $10,000 bond set by Judge Guy Bradberry.

After further investigation into the initial complaint of inappropriate touching, Jackson was arrested on Aug.17 and booked into Calcasieu Correctional on a charge of indecent behavior with a juvenile. 

Judge David Ritchie set bond at $150,000.

Jackson was convicted of aggravated rape in 1998 in Cameron Parish.  He was also convicted of failure to register as a sex offender in 2015 in Calcasieu Parish, said Myers.

CPSO detectives Monte Gentry and Lisa Hardy are the lead investigators on these cases.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

