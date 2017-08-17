Indictment returned against man accused of beating woman unconsc - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Indictment returned against man accused of beating woman unconscious

John Hodge Jr. (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) John Hodge Jr. (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

A Sulphur man accused of beating a woman until she was unconscious, then beating her again after she regained consciousness has been indicted.

John R. Hodge Jr., 19, was indicted on one count of attempted second-degree murder. He is accused of "forcefully and repeatedly" choking, punching, and slamming the victim's head into a concrete roadway with the intent to kill the victim. 

Read the original story here: Sheriff: Man arrested after beating woman unconscious

The investigation into Hodge began on July 13, when deputies were called to a local hospital where a woman was undergoing emergency surgery for life-threatening injuries, according to Kim Myers, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Myers said Hodges "beat (the woman) until she was unconscious and after she regained consciousness he beat her again."

