FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat indices near dangerous levels through Saturday with limited rain chances

As expected the number of showers and storms was significantly lower Thursday when compared to the past few days. But remember, the rainn chance percentage is the percentage of the area that will likely see rain. And that is why I mentioned several times that there would likely still be a few showers . It just so happened most of Lake Charles saw rai today. The rain will quickly come to an end after sunset with temperatures struggling once again to drop below 80 degrees Friday morning.

High pressure will remain in control of our weather and this will limit the number of showers now through Saturday. So for that reason the rain chance will drop to 20% through Saturday. It is worth noting that there will still be some showers and storms during the afternoon, but they will be much more isolated in nature. With fewer cooling showers it will be hot with highs in the low to mid 90s and heat indices possibly pushing near heat advisory criteria of 108 degrees in some areas!

The high will begin to weaken by Sunday and we will see a slight increase in the number of showers. So, the rain chance will return to 40% for Sunday through Tuesday. Temperatures are not likely to be much different with hot and humid conditions. Typical stuff for the middle of August in Southwest Louisiana!

In the tropics, we are closely monitoring Hurricane Gert located near Newfoundland. Gert will soon reach the much cooler waters of the northern Atlantic Ocean and will quickly transition to a post-tropical system.

We have newly formed Tropical Storm Harvey located a few hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles. Harvey may become a hurricane this weekend as it moves west across the Caribbean Sea. At this time all the models seem to agree on a track continuing west toward Central America. If this hold true we would see no impacts here in Southwest Louisiana. Although we will continue to monitor it closely through the weekend and we will keep you posted.

There are two other disturbances located over the eastern and central Atlantic Ocean, but none show any imminent signs of developing. Although some slow development is possible later this week. None of these pose any threat to Southwest Louisiana through this weekend. But we will continue to track them and keep you updated…

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

