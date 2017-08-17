South Cameron hires Darryl Lee as head football coach

The South Cameron Tarpons have hired former Johnson Bayou athletic director Darryl Lee as its head football coach. Lee also served as the head boys and girls basketball coach during his time with the Rebels.

Lee is coming out of retirement to accept the South Cameron job. He had previously spent more than 20 years coaching middle school football in Bossier City, LA.

Lee said he'll run a similar system on offense and defense as the previous coaching staffs.

