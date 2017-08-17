Sheriff's Office: Calcasieu teacher arrested for videoing female - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sheriff's Office: Calcasieu teacher arrested for videoing female students

(Vernon Benoit Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) (Vernon Benoit Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

A Calcasieu Parish high school teacher was arrested for allegedly videoing female students at football games, inside the mall, and in his classroom, according to Kim Myers, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. 

Detectives began investigating Vernon S. Benoit, 46, of Welsh, after a complaint was filed against Benoit for videoing juveniles girls in the mall, said Myers. After speaking with one of the victims, detectives learned that Benoit had also allegedly videoed the victim and her friends at a high school football game two weeks before. 

The next day CPSO deputies who were working security at a football game were told Benoit was videoing juvenile girls at the game, according to Myers. The Calcasieu and Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office carried out a search warrant at Benoit's home. Detectives found photos of juvenile girls on his cell phone.

Benoit was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center on Aug. 14. He bonded out the same day on a $7,500 bond under the conditions that he has no contact with victims, unsupervised minors, he doesn't video anyone without their permission regardless of age and stays away from all public and private schools.

Calcasieu Parish School Board Public Information Officer Holly Holland said in a statement:

"Mr. Benoit has been out of the classroom setting since the Calcasieu Parish School Board was made aware of the circumstances. He is no longer a CPSB employee."

