Sheriff's Office: Calcasieu teacher arrested for videoing female students

A registered sex offender has been charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile and failure to register as a sex offender, authorities say. In July the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint regarding a convicted sex offender, Otis R. Jackson, 49, of Westlake, inappropriately touching a 12-year-old girl, who was a family member, said Kim Myers, CPSO spokeswoman.More >>
A Calcasieu Parish high school teacher was arrested for videoing female students at football games, inside the mall, and in his classroom. Vernon S. Benoit, 46, of Welsh, is charged with video voyeurismMore >>
A man is jailed today after a shooting in Allen Parish this morning, according to the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office website. Lawrence Soileau Jr. was arrested and charged with aggravated second-degree battery and aggravated assault with a firearm.More >>
Suspects in the shooting of local attorney Jonathan Brown were indicted by a grand jury Thursday. Robert J. Handy and Kenneth M. Pattum were indicted on charges in connection with the shooting of Brown in Iowa in May 2017, said Patsy Dugas, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu District Attorney's Office.More >>
