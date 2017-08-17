Sheriff's Office: One arrested in Allen Parish shooting

A Sulphur man has been indicted for allegedly beating a woman until she was unconscious, then beating her again after she regained consciousness. John R. Hodge Jr., 19, was indicted on one count of attempted second-degree murder. He is accused of "forcefully and repeatedly" choking, punching, and slamming the victims head into a concrete roadway with the intent to kill the victim. Read the original story HERE: Sheriff: Man arrested after beating woman unco...More >>
A registered sex offender has been charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile and failure to register as a sex offender, authorities say. In July the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint regarding a convicted sex offender, Otis R. Jackson, 49, of Westlake, inappropriately touching a 12-year-old girl, who was a family member, said Kim Myers, CPSO spokeswoman.More >>
A Calcasieu Parish high school teacher was arrested for videoing female students at football games, inside the mall, and in his classroom. Vernon S. Benoit, 46, of Welsh, is charged with video voyeurismMore >>
A man is jailed today after a shooting in Allen Parish this morning, according to the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office website. Lawrence Soileau Jr. was arrested and charged with aggravated second-degree battery and aggravated assault with a firearm.More >>
