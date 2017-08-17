Sheriff's Office: One arrested in Allen Parish shooting

A man is jailed today after a shooting in Allen Parish this morning, according to the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office website.

Lawrence Soileau Jr. was arrested and charged with aggravated second-degree battery and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Soileau allegedly shot 44-year-old Tanya Fruge, and shot at 47-year-old Teddest Bushnell, in a dispute at an Elton home. Fruge was allegedly shot twice, once in the right arm, once in the left leg. She was taken to a hospital in Jennings with non-life threatening injuries.

The second victim, Bushnell, was not hit by the gunfire.

Soileau remains in jail in Allen Parish, and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The Allen and Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office, as well as the Coushatta Tribal Police Department, assisted in this case.

