Suspects indicted in shooting of local attorney

By Josh White, Digital Content Producer
Kenneth M. Pattum and Robert J. Handy (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Suspects in the shooting of local attorney Jonathan Brown were indicted by a grand jury Thursday.

Robert J. Handy and Kenneth M. Pattum were indicted on charges in connection with the shooting of Brown in Iowa in May 2017, said Patsy Dugas, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu District Attorney's Office. 

Handy was charged with one count of attempted second-degree murder and one count of aggravated flight from an officer.

Pattum was charged with one count of attempted second-degree murder and one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. 

Both defendants are in custody at the Calcasieu Correctional Center. A trial date has not been set, said Dugas.  

