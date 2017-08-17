Lake Charles Beach Sweep planned for Sept. 16

The City of Lake Charles Sesquicentennial Planning Committee has announced plans for its fall Sesquicentennial Celebration Kick-off to be held Friday, September 29 through Sunday, October 1, 2017. On Friday, September 29, from 5-9 p.m., an exhibit opening will be held at 1911 Historic City Hall (1001 Ryan Street). The exhibit, titled 150 Years of Lake Charles, is a 16-panel, multimedia display that covers the storied history of Lake Charles from its early years through present day....More >>
The City of Lake Charles Sesquicentennial Planning Committee has announced plans for its fall Sesquicentennial Celebration Kick-off to be held Friday, September 29 through Sunday, October 1, 2017. On Friday, September 29, from 5-9 p.m., an exhibit opening will be held at 1911 Historic City Hall (1001 Ryan Street). The exhibit, titled 150 Years of Lake Charles, is a 16-panel, multimedia display that covers the storied history of Lake Charles from its early years through present day....More >>
A man is jailed today after a shooting in Allen Parish this morning, according to the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office website. Lawrence Soileau Jr. was arrested and charged with aggravated second-degree battery and aggravated assault with a firearm.More >>
A man is jailed today after a shooting in Allen Parish this morning, according to the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office website. Lawrence Soileau Jr. was arrested and charged with aggravated second-degree battery and aggravated assault with a firearm.More >>
The Beach Sweep and Inland Waterway Cleanup will be held from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 16. The event is presented by the City of Lake Charles and Keep Greater Lake Charles Beautiful - Team Green, said Matt Young, spokesman for the City of Lake Charles. The Beach Sweep is part of a worldwide environmental effort; each year on the third Saturday of September...More >>
The Beach Sweep and Inland Waterway Cleanup will be held from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 16. The event is presented by the City of Lake Charles and Keep Greater Lake Charles Beautiful - Team Green, said Matt Young, spokesman for the City of Lake Charles. The Beach Sweep is part of a worldwide environmental effort; each year on the third Saturday of September, volunteers all over the world converge on beaches, shorelines and inland waterways to...More >>
A Calcasieu Parish high school teacher was arrested for videoing female students at football games, inside the mall, and in his classroom. Vernon S. Benoit, 46, of Welsh, is charged with video voyeurismMore >>
A Calcasieu Parish high school teacher was arrested for videoing female students at football games, inside the mall, and in his classroom. Vernon S. Benoit, 46, of Welsh, is charged with video voyeurismMore >>
The eighth named tropical storm of the season forms just east of the Lesser Antilles. Tropical Storm Harvey is located about 200 miles east of Barbados at 13.0 north, 55.8 west. Harvey has winds of 40 mph and is likely to strengthen. Harvey is moving west and will move through the Lesser Antilles and into the Caribbean Sea Friday...More >>
The eighth named tropical storm of the season forms just east of the Lesser Antilles. Tropical Storm Harvey is located about 200 miles east of Barbados at 13.0 north, 55.8 west. Harvey has winds of 40 mph and is likely to strengthen. Harvey is moving west and will move through the Lesser Antilles and into the Caribbean Sea Friday...More >>