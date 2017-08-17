Lake Charles Beach Sweep planned for Sept. 16

The Beach Sweep and Inland Waterway Cleanup will be held from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The event is presented by the City of Lake Charles and Keep Greater Lake Charles Beautiful - Team Green, said Matt Young, spokesman for the City of Lake Charles.

The Beach Sweep is part of a worldwide environmental effort; each year on the third Saturday of September, volunteers all over the world converge on beaches, shorelines and inland waterways to pick up trash and remove dangerous debris, said Young.

Beginning at 7 a.m., a pre-event briefing will take place for volunteers at the Lake Charles Civic Center on the lakeside. From 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., volunteers will collect trash and record their collections with data cards. From 11 a.m. to noon, there will be an event wrap-up with comments from Mayor Nic Hunter, including awards presentations, and refreshments at the Civic Center lakeside parking lot, said Young.

“Team Green is asking for volunteer groups, service clubs, and families who will commit to helping clean up one of our area’s beaches or shorelines, in order to keep it beautiful and environmentally safe,” said Mason Lindsay, Keep Greater Lake Charles Beautiful volunteer coordinator.

Event sponsors include the City of Lake Charles, Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, Keep Louisiana Beautiful, Keep America Beautiful, O’Charley’s, Coca-Cola, and Waste Management, said Young.

Trash receptacles will be provided at the following trash drop locations: Lake Charles Civic Center, I-10 beach, Prien Lake Park, North Ryan Street at River Road, and in the McNeese parking lot off of Common Street near the facilities building.

For additional information or to register to volunteer, you can contact Blake Trahan at 491-1481 or blake.trahan@cityoflc.us.

