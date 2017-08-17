Trash pickup rescheduled for Sulphur

Trash pickup this week has been rescheduled for Progressive customers in Sulphur, the City of Sulphur has announced.

The pickup schedule may be delayed up to a day and a half through Saturday, Aug.19.

Trash pickup normally scheduled for Wednesday may be picked up on Thursday. Pickup normally scheduled for Thursday may be picked up Friday. Pickup normally scheduled for Friday may be picked up Saturday.

Residents are advised to still place their trash out on their scheduled day.

Progressive expects to resume normal operations on Monday, Aug. 21.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.