Trash pickup rescheduled for Sulphur

Suspects in the shooting of local attorney Jonathan Brown were indicted by a grand jury Thursday. Robert J. Handy and Kenneth M. Pattum were indicted on charges in connection with the shooting of Brown in Iowa in May 2017, said Patsy Dugas, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu District Attorney's Office.More >>
Trash pickup has been rescheduled in Sulphur this week for Progressive customers, the City of Sulphur has announced. The pickup schedule may be delayed up to a day and a half through Saturday, Aug.19. Trash pickup normally scheduled for Wednesday may be picked up on Thursday. Pickup normally scheduled for Thursday may be picked up Friday. Pickup normally scheduled for Friday may be picked up Saturday. Residents are advised to still place their trash out on their schedule...More >>
The left lane of I-10 westbound at U.S. 171 is blocked due to an accident. Traffic is backed up by I-10/I-210 split. If possible, please find alternate routes. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Children staying at the Oasis Women's Shelter will be getting a gift from a former Sweetlake resident in the coming days. Jeanne LaVergne is putting the final touches on some 50 dolls she's made at her new home at Tower Oaks Apartments. The 75-year-old Sweetlake native wanted to do something for children at the local women's shelter. "When my husband died in September of 2015, his check was cut off and I didn't have financial help," said LaVergne. She didn't know how she w...More >>
It may not be the largest collection of Elvis recordings in the world, but it's certainly one Gary Doucet is proud of.More >>
