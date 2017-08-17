COMING UP AT NOON: Rep. Mark Abraham speaks from Barcelona

Live video from KPLC 7 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
The left lane of I-10 westbound at U.S. 171 is blocked due to an accident. Traffic is backed up by I-10/I-210 split. If possible, please find alternate routes.
Children staying at the Oasis Women's Shelter will be getting a gift from a former Sweetlake resident in the coming days. Jeanne LaVergne is putting the final touches on some 50 dolls she's made at her new home at Tower Oaks Apartments. The 75-year-old Sweetlake native wanted to do something for children at the local women's shelter. "When my husband died in September of 2015, his check was cut off and I didn't have financial help," said LaVergne. She didn't know how she w...
It may not be the largest collection of Elvis recordings in the world, but it's certainly one Gary Doucet is proud of.
Louisiana State Police Troop D and the Sulphur Police Department will be hosting a free child safety seat check event this Saturday, Aug. 16, 2017, according to Sgt. James Anderson, Troop D spokesman. The event will be held at the West Cal Event Center from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Parents will be able to speak with a technician or law enforcement officer who will demonstrate how to correctly use the safety seat, and make sure the child is in the right seat for his/her height and ...
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.
