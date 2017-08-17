COMING UP AT NOON: Rep. Mark Abraham speaks from Barcelona - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

COMING UP AT NOON: Rep. Mark Abraham speaks from Barcelona

By KPLC Digital Staff
Mark Abraham (Source: Facebook) Mark Abraham (Source: Facebook)
Sen. Mark Abraham is currently in Barcelona, site of today's deadly terror attack.

KPLC's Candy Rodriguez has spoken with Abraham, who was in Barcelona on vacation. 

Hear from Abraham on 7News at Noon.

