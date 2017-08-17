TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes open on I-10 WB at U.S. 171 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes open on I-10 WB at U.S. 171

By KPLC Digital Staff
Accident on I-10 westbound at U.S. 171 (Source: KPLC) Accident on I-10 westbound at U.S. 171 (Source: KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

All lanes are now open on I-10 westbound at U.S. 171.

The left lane was blocked earlier due to an accident.

Traffic is still backed up at the I-10/I-210 split.

