10-year-old from Sulphur saved mom and brother's life

10-year-old from Sulphur saved mom and brother's life

Jayden Fontenot (Source: KPLC) Jayden Fontenot (Source: KPLC)
SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.

The baby was breached and Moreau felt her baby's feet hanging out when she was in the bathroom, not knowing she was in labor.

Moreau was home with Jayden when the baby started to come.

Jayden ran to his grandmother's house next door, and she then called the police but was unable to help Moreau deliver the baby.

Jayden ran back to his mother, who was laying on the bathroom floor bleeding out when they realized the baby wasn't breathing.

"When he got to the bathroom, he just took a deep breath and said, 'okay mom, just tell me what I need to do,'" Moreau said. "He didn't look scared, he looked calm and brave and I said okay I'm going to tell you what to do and we need to get your brother out as fast as possible because he's breached and he can't breathe."

Jayden pulled his little brother out by his legs but the baby was still not breathing and his mother was still bleeding out.

Jayden ran to the kitchen to get a nose aspirator to clear the baby's nose and the baby finally started to breathe.

It was then, EMS arrived and took Moreau and the newborn to the hospital where they both quickly recovered.

Doctors said if Jayden hadn't been there, the baby would have never started breathing and Moreau would have bled out during delivery.

