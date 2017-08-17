WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: West Nile virus

Live video from KPLC 7 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
We will start today with mostly clear skies. A few clouds will build up this afternoon with the possibility of a few very isolated showers. Rain chances are only up to 20% for the day. With the low coverage of rain and clouds, we will have hot temperatures reaching the mid 90s this afternoon. We are under a heat advisory from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm. Overnight, we will have mostly clear skies with temperatures in the upper 70s.More >>
The latest results, show 11 pool samples testing positive for the virus with one human case in Allen Parish.More >>
Groundbreaking for a huge housing Development in Iowa. The Sugarcane Townes development will cost about $200 million, making it one of the largest developments ever in Southwest Louisiana.More >>
