WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: West Nile virus

By KPLC Digital Staff
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

The Calcasieu Sheriff's Office says surveillance video caught a Texas man trespassing in Starks while showing a gun.

With mosquito season upon us, the West Nile virus has been making its rounds across the state. Several parishes experiencing a spike in pool samples testing positive.

Scientists say an invasive bug called the scale insect is damaging hundreds of acres of marsh along Louisiana's coastline.

A groundbreaking ceremony took place Wednesday for a huge housing development in Iowa.

The state will soon be in charge of Allen Correctional Center.

McNeese State University will host its annual cowboy kick off dinner and fundraiser for its marching band.

Jefferson Davis Electric Cooperative customers in the Holly Beach and Johnson Bayou areas will experience a power outage today at 9 a.m.

Plus, a 10-year-old Sulphur boy is being credited with saving his mom's life when she started going into premature labor.

And the countdown is on for Monday’s solar eclipse, which will have a 70 percent coverage here in Southwest Louisiana. Several stores and sites online are selling eclipse viewing glasses, but how can you tell if they are safe? We’ll tell you what to look for this morning and why the Calcasieu Library System has recalled the glasses they handed out to patrons.

In weather, there is a heat advisory for Southwest Louisiana from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday will start with mostly clear skies with the possibility of a few very isolated showers and temperatures will reach the mid 90s this afternoon. Meteorologist Grant Roberts will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

    Thursday, August 17 2017 5:30 AM EDT2017-08-17 09:30:59 GMT
    Thursday, August 17 2017 4:06 AM EDT2017-08-17 08:06:13 GMT
    Heat Advisory Issued from 9:00 am to 7:00 pmHeat Advisory Issued from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm

    We will start today with mostly clear skies. A few clouds will build up this afternoon with the possibility of a few very isolated showers. Rain chances are only up to 20% for the day. With the low coverage of rain and clouds, we will have hot temperatures reaching the mid 90s this afternoon. We are under a heat advisory from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm. Overnight, we will have mostly clear skies with temperatures in the upper 70s. 

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 9:58 PM EDT2017-08-17 01:58:20 GMT
    The latest results, show 11 pool samples testing positive for the virus with one human case in Allen Parish.

