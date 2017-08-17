Doll maker donates her work to Oasis Women's Shelter

The left lane of I-10 westbound at U.S. 171 is blocked due to an accident. Traffic is backed up by I-10/I-210 split. If possible, please find alternate routes. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Children staying at the Oasis Women's Shelter will be getting a gift from a former Sweetlake resident in the coming days. Jeanne LaVergne is putting the final touches on some 50 dolls she's made at her new home at Tower Oaks Apartments. The 75-year-old Sweetlake native wanted to do something for children at the local women's shelter. "When my husband died in September of 2015, his check was cut off and I didn't have financial help," said LaVergne. She didn't know how she w...More >>
It may not be the largest collection of Elvis recordings in the world, but it's certainly one Gary Doucet is proud of.More >>
Louisiana State Police Troop D and the Sulphur Police Department will be hosting a free child safety seat check event this Saturday, Aug. 16, 2017, according to Sgt. James Anderson, Troop D spokesman. The event will be held at the West Cal Event Center from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Parents will be able to speak with a technician or law enforcement officer who will demonstrate how to correctly use the safety seat, and make sure the child is in the right seat for his/her height and ...More >>
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.More >>
