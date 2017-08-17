Doll maker donates her work to Oasis Women's Shelter

Children staying at the Oasis Women's Shelter will be getting a gift from a former Sweetlake resident in the coming days. Jeanne LaVergne is putting the final touches on some 50 dolls she's made at her new home at Tower Oaks Apartments. The 75-year-old Sweetlake native wanted to do something for children at the local women's shelter.

"When my husband died in September of 2015, his check was cut off and I didn't have financial help," said LaVergne.

She didn't know how she was going to pay for the materials.

"I said, 'I know what I'm going to do. I'm going to sell the dolls and help me out financially.' And I heard a word in my head, NO! I will supply your need. I said, 'Yes, Lord.'"



Jeanne's daughter brings her the fabric and accessories and the rest is up to her.

"I'd say it took me 2 to 3 days to make the doll itself. Then the clothes take a while. I would say look, if you want one, give me a week, to make sure I get everything together."

"It's something new to them. Something they can drag around if they want to, play around with, sleep with."

Jeanne says she doesn't name her dolls. She lets the owner do that. Anyone wishing to donate materials for the dolls LaVergne makes for the Women's Shelter, can drop them off at Tower Oaks Apartments on Louie St. in Lake Charles.



