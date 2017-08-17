FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Lower rain chances for today, leading to hot temperatures this afternoon!

We will start today with mostly clear skies. A few clouds will build up this afternoon with the possibility of a few very isolated showers. Rain chances are only up to 20% for the day. With the low coverage of rain and clouds, we will have hot temperatures reaching the mid 90s this afternoon. We are under a heat advisory from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm. Overnight, we will have mostly clear skies with temperatures in the upper 70s.

Friday will have a similar forecast with only a 20% chance of showers. A few afternoon showers are not ruled out. Temperatures will still be hot, and another heat advisory will likely be issued. Heat indices will likely be around 103-107 in the afternoon.

Not much will change going into the start of the weekend on Saturday. We will still have partly cloudy skies with a possible shower or two in the afternoon. Rain chances will remain at 20%. Highs will be in the mid 90s. Heat indices will be above the 100 degree mark once again.

Sunday, will have a few storms return with only a 30% chance of rain. These showers will be isolated in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower to mid 90s, so it will still be hot. Heat indices will be around 102-107. Any rain we get, could help us cool down.

We will continue to look at what the sky conditions will be for Monday, the day of the eclipse. As of now, there is only the 30% chance of rain, so will most likely be a few clouds during the time of the eclipse.

Tuesday next week will have rain chances stay at 30% with isolated showers in the afternoon. A high-pressure center will continue to limit the rain, therefore keeping the rain chances low. The high-pressure center will not be able to completely eliminate showers, however. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

Not much will change finishing out the work week. Rain chances will range around 20-30%, so a few showers are not ruled out. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

We will continue to monitor the tropics and the rest of the Atlantic. There is currently our second hurricane of the season, Gert in the Atlantic, but is too far north to affect southwest Louisiana. There are a few areas in the far east Atlantic we are keeping our eyes on for any development. As of now, there is not threat to Southwest Louisiana.