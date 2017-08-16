TDL: Two-A-Days - Westlake Rams

The Rams under Phil Fontenot have posted back-to-back two win seasons, but this year the coaching staff believes Westlake finally takes a step forward.

"This is a football town and they know that it was going to take a little time," said Fontenot, "but we did circle year three as being the year we felt like we could compete."

"You need older kids that have been in the weight room for three to four years and we are finally getting that at Westlake. I think people will see a difference."

Fans may also see a blast from the past in offensive style. The Rams with six starters back on offense, scrapped the spread system and have transitioned to an offense they frequented late a season ago, the wing-t.

"We were just trying something like old Westlake," said running back Brevan Ned. "Just straight running the ball and a hardcore offense. We realized that we started making more yards, so we decided to switch it."

Despite having never coached it before, Fontenot has adapted to the old school offense. It fits the Rams culture and personnel.

"It allows you to put the ball into our playmakers hands in the game like Joseph January. Our first inkling was to move him inside and give him touches. Ned has played for us for three years and he is a three-year starter, and an all-district kid. He picked up on it real fast. A lot of it had to do with our offensive line. There's only one junior on the line, they're all seniors," said Fontenot of his offense. "This is what we have been waiting for for a while."

The defensive side of the ball sees change as well. Thanks to a strong secondary and returning linebackers, the Rams will switch to a 50 base defense.

"We have returning linebackers with Michael Harlow making all-district and Cedric Francis on the defensive line. We have all kinds of guys that are coming back that know what they're doing," said Ned. "I feel like our defense has actually found something that works."

With the Rams embracing the multitude of change, hope is returning to the air of Max Caldarera Stadium.

"We are just going to try and go out there and complete, and win football games." said running back Joseph January, "We are just going to play to the best of our ability."

"We feel like at Westlake, we are finally in the mix," said Fontenot. "We are significantly better than what we were last year and two years ago."

