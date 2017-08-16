Groundbreaking for $200 million housing development - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Groundbreaking for $200 million housing development

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
IOWA, LA (KPLC) -

Groundbreaking for a huge housing Development in Iowa.

The Sugarcane Townes development will cost about $200 million, making it one of the largest developments ever in Southwest Louisiana.

The project will include more than 500 single family units and nearly 150 town homes. 

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Groundbreaking for $200 million housing development

    Groundbreaking for $200 million housing development

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 8:16 PM EDT2017-08-17 00:16:45 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Groundbreaking for a huge housing Development in Iowa. The Sugarcane Townes development will cost about $200 million, making it one of the largest developments ever in Southwest Louisiana.

    More >>

    Groundbreaking for a huge housing Development in Iowa. The Sugarcane Townes development will cost about $200 million, making it one of the largest developments ever in Southwest Louisiana.

    More >>

  • Calcasieu Parish libraries ask patrons to throw out eclipse glasses

    Calcasieu Parish libraries ask patrons to throw out eclipse glasses

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 8:02 PM EDT2017-08-17 00:02:59 GMT
    (Source: Wikipedia)(Source: Wikipedia)

    The much-anticipated solar eclipse happens Monday.  We'll see about a 70-percent eclipse here, weather permitting. To view the eclipse safely, you'll need special glasses. However, if you picked up eclipse glasses from any Calcasieu Parish Library location, you're asked to throw them away. There has been a lot of talk about knock-off Solar Eclipse glasses. Amazon has been experiencing some issues with phony glasses forcing them to give customer refunds. Calcasieu Parish Libra...

    More >>

    The much-anticipated solar eclipse happens Monday.  We'll see about a 70-percent eclipse here, weather permitting. To view the eclipse safely, you'll need special glasses. However, if you picked up eclipse glasses from any Calcasieu Parish Library location, you're asked to throw them away. There has been a lot of talk about knock-off Solar Eclipse glasses. Amazon has been experiencing some issues with phony glasses forcing them to give customer refunds. Calcasieu Parish Libra...

    More >>

  • Mosquitoes testing positive for West Nile virus in Allen Parish

    Mosquitoes testing positive for West Nile virus in Allen Parish

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 6:56 PM EDT2017-08-16 22:56:15 GMT
    (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)(Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)

    The latest results, show 11 pool samples testing positive for the virus with one human case in Allen Parish.

    More >>

    The latest results, show 11 pool samples testing positive for the virus with one human case in Allen Parish.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly