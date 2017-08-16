Mosquitoes testing positive for West Nile virus in Allen Parish

With mosquito season upon us, the West Nile virus has been making its rounds across the state. Several parishes experiencing a spike in pool samples testing positive. One Alexandria man died from the virus last week.

The latest results, show 11 pool samples testing positive for the virus with one human case in Allen Parish.

"When we get a report back of a human case here in our parish that automatically leads us to step up," said Travis Strother the contract supervisor at the Allen Parish Mosquito Control. "Step up the trapping, the disease monitoring, the surveillance of the adult mosquitoes, because anytime, anywhere, if you get a human case that shows that you're having a complete bird to mosquito to human transmission."

Strother and his team spend their days setting and then collecting traps from all across the parish and returning them to Karla Guillory so she can separate, package and send off as samples.



"We usually send 16 to 30-35 samples per week," Strother said. "Every location that we trap can have three samples so up to three hundred mosquitoes per location."

But Strother said they're working hard to tackle the problem.

"The only way to combat that is to step up your trapping, adult surveillance and the larval and stop the mosquitoes at its source," he said.

Both Strother and Infectious Disease Doctor Timothy Haman at CHRISTUS St. Patrick said don't panic, the best thing to do is learn what to expect if bitten and understand which symptoms are associated with the virus.

"Between 80-90 percent of people will be asymptomatic so the vast majority of people will have no symptoms," Dr. Haman said. "About 10-20 will have a fever, muscle aches, that's the most common presentation that we see."

Haman said you can protect yourself by taking precautions.

"Look around your yard to make sure you don't have any water pooling anywhere," he said. "Make sure that you're trying not to be around at dawn or dusk because that's when they're the most active, if you are make sure you have spray on and long-sleeved, light-colored clothes to try and avoid the mosquitoes as much as you can that's how you prevent it, it's just not to be bitten."

To see a parish by parish breakdown, click HERE.

