Mosquitoes testing positive for West Nile virus in Allen Parish - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Mosquitoes testing positive for West Nile virus in Allen Parish

(Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC) (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)
OAKDALE, LA (KPLC) -

With mosquito season upon us, the West Nile virus has been making its rounds across the state. Several parishes experiencing a spike in pool samples testing positive. One Alexandria man died from the virus last week. 

The latest results, show 11 pool samples testing positive for the virus with one human case in Allen Parish.

"When we get a report back of a human case here in our parish that automatically leads us to step up," said Travis Strother the contract supervisor at the Allen Parish Mosquito Control. "Step up the trapping, the disease monitoring, the surveillance of the adult mosquitoes, because anytime, anywhere, if you get a human case that shows that you're having a complete bird to mosquito to human transmission."

Strother and his team spend their days setting and then collecting traps from all across the parish and returning them to Karla Guillory so she can separate, package and send off as samples.
 
"We usually send 16 to 30-35 samples per week," Strother said. "Every location that we trap can have three samples so up to three hundred mosquitoes per location."

But Strother said they're working hard to tackle the problem. 

"The only way to combat that is to step up your trapping, adult surveillance and the larval and stop the mosquitoes at its source," he said. 

Both Strother and Infectious Disease Doctor Timothy Haman at CHRISTUS St. Patrick said don't panic, the best thing to do is learn what to expect if bitten and understand which symptoms are associated with the virus. 

"Between 80-90 percent of people will be asymptomatic so the vast majority of people will have no symptoms," Dr. Haman said. "About 10-20 will have a fever, muscle aches, that's the most common presentation that we see."

Haman said you can protect yourself by taking precautions.

"Look around your yard to make sure you don't have any water pooling anywhere," he said. "Make sure that you're trying not to be around at dawn or dusk because that's when they're the most active, if you are make sure you have spray on and long-sleeved, light-colored clothes to try and avoid the mosquitoes as much as you can that's how you prevent it, it's just not to be bitten."

To see a parish by parish breakdown, click HERE

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Groundbreaking for $200 million housing development

    Groundbreaking for $200 million housing development

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 8:16 PM EDT2017-08-17 00:16:45 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Groundbreaking for a huge housing Development in Iowa. The Sugarcane Townes development will cost about $200 million, making it one of the largest developments ever in Southwest Louisiana.

    More >>

    Groundbreaking for a huge housing Development in Iowa. The Sugarcane Townes development will cost about $200 million, making it one of the largest developments ever in Southwest Louisiana.

    More >>

  • Calcasieu Parish libraries ask patrons to throw out eclipse glasses

    Calcasieu Parish libraries ask patrons to throw out eclipse glasses

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 8:02 PM EDT2017-08-17 00:02:59 GMT
    (Source: Wikipedia)(Source: Wikipedia)

    The much-anticipated solar eclipse happens Monday.  We'll see about a 70-percent eclipse here, weather permitting. To view the eclipse safely, you'll need special glasses. However, if you picked up eclipse glasses from any Calcasieu Parish Library location, you're asked to throw them away. There has been a lot of talk about knock-off Solar Eclipse glasses. Amazon has been experiencing some issues with phony glasses forcing them to give customer refunds. Calcasieu Parish Libra...

    More >>

    The much-anticipated solar eclipse happens Monday.  We'll see about a 70-percent eclipse here, weather permitting. To view the eclipse safely, you'll need special glasses. However, if you picked up eclipse glasses from any Calcasieu Parish Library location, you're asked to throw them away. There has been a lot of talk about knock-off Solar Eclipse glasses. Amazon has been experiencing some issues with phony glasses forcing them to give customer refunds. Calcasieu Parish Libra...

    More >>

  • Mosquitoes testing positive for West Nile virus in Allen Parish

    Mosquitoes testing positive for West Nile virus in Allen Parish

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 6:56 PM EDT2017-08-16 22:56:15 GMT
    (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)(Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)

    The latest results, show 11 pool samples testing positive for the virus with one human case in Allen Parish.

    More >>

    The latest results, show 11 pool samples testing positive for the virus with one human case in Allen Parish.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly