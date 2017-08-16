Calcasieu Parish libraries ask patrons to throw out eclipse glasses

The much-anticipated solar eclipse happens Monday. We'll see about a 70 percent eclipse here, weather permitting.

To view the eclipse safely, you'll need special glasses.

However, if you picked up eclipse glasses from any Calcasieu Parish Library location, you're asked to throw them away.

There has been a lot of talk about knock-off Solar Eclipse glasses. Amazon has been experiencing some issues with phony glasses forcing them to give customer refunds.

Calcasieu Parish Libraries had some of these glasses to hand out to patrons at all of their branches... but soon realized something unsettling.

"When you looked at some of the glasses around town and you compared them to some from The Eye Clinic, many are looking the same, so much so you can't tell the difference between true eclipse glasses to some of the fake ones running around," said Christy Comeaux, public information officer with the library.

She says they decided they were better safe than sorry, asking for the 50 to 80 people who grabbed the glasses to throw them out.

In order to tell if your eclipse glasses are safe and real, look for an ISO and CE icon - this means they are certified.



"If they don't have those two stamps, it's best not to use those glasses," said Comeaux. "If you have any questions, you can call the manufacturer or go to your local eye doctor and they'll be able to look at them for you."

Also, look for glasses that clearly display the manufacturer's name.

Still, fake glasses can seem real... so before the eclipse, try on the glasses. All you should see is the sun and nothing else.

The Eye Clinic in Lake Charles is giving safe glasses away for free.

Click HERE for a list of NASA-approved retailers selling glasses.

Click HERE for some safe viewing tips.

