TDL: Two-A-Days - Elton Indians

2016 resulted in a .500 season and a first-round playoff victory for the Elton Indians. This year, the goal is to get further.



"We're expecting a little more out of them this year and it all started with the off season and the summer workouts. The summer workouts have been the best we've had in 5 years."

The Indians' have the groundwork laid for the upcoming season with returning starters, it's just about how far they'll take it.

"We were 6-6 last year, but it's not like we're starting from the ground up this year. All these guys have two or three years' experience."

The Indians are led by all-state senior Keshawn Lyons, a player that wears many for Elton.

"He's our quarterback, he's our defensive back, he's our kick returner, he's our punter. He very seldom comes off the field. I really think if Keshawn has a good year, Elton's gonna have a good year."

In addition to Lyons, the Indian offense as a whole will bring back a lot of experience.

"Quarterback is back, my whole back field is back, all of my starting receivers except for one are back and I have to replace one offensive lineman."

With returning talent, Elton feels confident to win its first district title since 2011.

"I feel like this is going to be the year that we really do something."

"I think this year, we're really loaded. We have a lot of experience coming back on both sides of that ball. It's really gonna be a good year."

While the offense should put up big numbers again this year, Coach Doyle Carter made a switch to catch up the defense, hiring a new defensive coordinator.

"We got a new coach coming in, defense is going to be great. It's going to be a great season and I'm really looking forward to it. And I'm ready, ready to get back on the field."

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.