Safety Seat Check event being held in Sulphur

Louisiana State Police Troop D and the Sulphur Police Department will be hosting a free child safety seat check event this Saturday, Aug. 16, 2017, according to Sgt. James Anderson, Troop D spokesman.

The event will be held at the West Cal Event Center from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Parents will be able to speak with a technician or law enforcement officer who will demonstrate how to correctly use the safety seat, and make sure the child is in the right seat for his/her height and weight, said Anderson.

Anyone who is not able to come to the safety seat check in Sulphur can schedule an appointment with LSP Troop D by calling 337-491-2519 or the Sulphur Police Department by calling 337-527-4550.

The seat check event is part of the Safe Sleep Baby Shower which is sponsored by the Sulphur Police Department and the SWLA Safe Sleep Task Force.

