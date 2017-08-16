Safety Seat Check event being held in Sulphur - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Safety Seat Check event being held in Sulphur

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)

Louisiana State Police Troop D and the Sulphur Police Department will be hosting a free child safety seat check event this Saturday, Aug. 16, 2017, according to Sgt. James Anderson, Troop D spokesman.

The event will be held at the West Cal Event Center from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Parents will be able to speak with a technician or law enforcement officer who will demonstrate how to correctly use the safety seat, and make sure the child is in the right seat for his/her height and weight, said Anderson. 

Anyone who is not able to come to the safety seat check in Sulphur can schedule an appointment with LSP Troop D by calling 337-491-2519 or the Sulphur Police Department by calling 337-527-4550.

The seat check event is part of the Safe Sleep Baby Shower which is sponsored by the Sulphur Police Department and the SWLA Safe Sleep Task Force. 

