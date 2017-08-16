State to take over operations of Allen Correction on Sept. 1

The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections will officially take over operations of Allen Correctional Center on Sept. 1.

The Geo Group notified the state in June that they would cease management operations at the prison at the end of August.

Due to budget constraints last summer, the state changed Allen to a jail and reduced the inmate per diem.

Over the past several weeks, department administrators and state and local leaders have worked on a plan to keep Allen Correctional open and transition to a state-run prison.

