McNeese women's basketball releases 2017-18 schedule

McNeese’s 29-game 2017-18 women’s basketball schedule is highlighted by a 15-game home slate, as the team’s 2017-18 schedule was released Wednesday by second year head coach Kacie Cryer.

“I m excited to release our 2017-2018 schedule,” said head coach Kacie Cryer. “We are excited about this upcoming season as we will be returning 10 players along with four freshmen. We are also excited to see the return of our three ACL injured kids from last season in Keara Hudnall, Jasmyn Carswell and Bre’Ashlee Jones. We have another tough non-conference schedule ahead of us this season but this group of girls will be ready to compete with lots of toughness, energy and effort night in and night out as each of these opponents will help us prepare for another tough Southland Conference race,” Cryer said.

The Cowgirls will play seven of their first nine games in Lake Charles including an exhibition game against Wiley College to get things started on Nov. 7. The home games will give Cowgirl fans and great opportunity to see the 2017-18 squad early and often and one that has seven letter winners returning along with three redshirts that sat out the 2016-17 season due to season ending injuries and four freshmen who will be making their collegiate debut.

Non-conference home games include Southern-N.O, LSU-Alexandria, Grambling, Louisiana-Monroe, Tulane and Louisiana College.

“Our home non-conference schedule will feature familiar in state opponents as we will be welcoming Grambling, ULM and Tulane, who we are very excited to get to come to Burton Coliseum to play in front of our Cowgirl fans.”

A very tough road schedule awaits the Cowgirls in which they travel to Texas, UL-Lafayette, Baylor, Louisiana Tech and SMU in non-conference games.

2017-18 Opponents

• Three games vs. 2017 NCAA Tournament teams (Texas, Baylor, UCA); Texas advanced to the Sweet 16, Baylor advanced to the Elite Eight

• Five games vs. 2017 Postseason WNIT team (Tulane, Grambling, Louisiana Tech, SMU, Abilene Christian)

• 16 games against in-state opponents

• Six of first eight regular season games are at home

• Four of first five conference games and final three are at home

• Five home doubleheaders

2017-18 McNeese Women’s Basketball Schedule

NOV. 7 WILEY COLLEGE (EXHIBITION)

NOV. 12 SOUTHERN-NO

Nov. 15 at Texas

NOV. 19 LSU-A

NOV. 22 GRAMBLING

NOV. 26 LOUISIANA-MONROE

NOV. 29 TULANE

Dec. 3 at UL-Lafayette

DEC. 11 LOUISIANA COLLEGE

Dec. 13 at Baylor

Dec. 18 at Louisiana Tech

Dec. 22 at SMU

Dec. 28 *at Incarnate Word

DEC. 30 *NORTHWESTERN ST (DH)

JAN. 3 *ABILENE CHRISTIAN

JAN. 6 *NEW ORLEANS (DH)

JAN. 10 *NICHOLLS

Jan. 13 *at Southeastern La. (DH)

Jan. 20 *at Houston Baptist (DH)

Jan 27 *at Lamar (DH)

Jan. 31 *at Sam Houston State

Feb. 3 *at Northwestern St (DH)

Feb. 7 *at Stephen F. Austin

FEB. 10 *SOUTHEASTERN LA (DH)

FEB. 14 *CENTRAL ARKANSAS

Feb. 17 *at New Orleans (DH)

Feb. 21 *at Nicholls

FEB. 24 *HOUSTON BAPTIST (DH)

FEB. 28 *TEXAS A&M-CC

MAR. 3 *LAMAR (DH)

MAR 7-11 SLC Tournament (Katy, TX)

*Denotes Southland Game

