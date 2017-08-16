FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances will be lower the rest of this week, but it will be quite warm!

Once again we saw a good scattering of showers and thunderstorms although they moved on to the north out of our area quickly. It remained fairly overcast and that helped to keep temperatures from getting out of control. The clouds should slowly clear this evening and temperatures will once again struggle to get out of the 80s. By Thursday morning lows will range from the mid 70s north of I-10, upper 70s along I-10, and low 80s at the coast.

For the rest of the week high pressure will take control of our weather and this will limit the number of showers. So for that reason the rain chance will drop to 20% Thursday through Saturday. It is worth noting that there will still be some showers and storms during the afternoon, but they will be much more isolated in nature. With fewer cooling showers it will be hot with highs in the low to mid 90s and heat indices possibly pushing near heat advisory criteria of 108 degrees in some areas!

The high will begin to weaken by Sunday and we will see a slight increase in the number of showers. So, the rain chance will return to 30% for Sunday into next week. Temperatures are not likely to be much different with hot and humid conditions. Typical stuff for the middle of August in Southwest Louisiana!

In the tropics, we are closely monitoring Hurricane Gert located near Bermuda. Gert will begin to weaken in another day or so as it encounters the much cooler waters of the northern Atlantic Ocean. There are three disturbances located over the eastern and central Atlantic Ocean, but none show any imminent signs of developing. Although some slow development is possible later this week. None of these pose any threat to Southwest Louisiana through this weekend. But we will continue to track them and keep you updated…

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.