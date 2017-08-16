Sheriff's Office: Texas man wanted for trespassing on residential property

Submit your question to news@kplctv.com. QUESTION: My landlord posted a five-day Notice to Vacate on my door because I was a little late with the rent. Does that mean I have to have all my stuff out in five days? Proper procedure must be followed. When the tenant breaches the lease agreement (i.e., fails to pay rent), the landlord must first deliver a written Notice to Vacate to the tenant. This notice gives the tenant five days, not counting weekends or h...More >>
Submit your question to news@kplctv.com. QUESTION: My landlord posted a five-day Notice to Vacate on my door because I was a little late with the rent. Does that mean I have to have all my stuff out in five days? Proper procedure must be followed. When the tenant breaches the lease agreement (i.e., fails to pay rent), the landlord must first deliver a written Notice to Vacate to the tenant. This notice gives the tenant five days, not counting weekends or h...More >>
A Texas man is wanted for trespassing on a residential property in Starks, according to Kim Myers, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. James F. Connolly, 47, of Vidor, Texas, was caught on surveillance video approaching the front door to the home, walking around the property, and eventually entering a shop on the property. The footage also showed Connolly was armed with a gun, said Myers. A warrant has been issued for Connolly and he is being...More >>
A Texas man is wanted for trespassing on a residential property in Starks, according to Kim Myers, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. James F. Connolly, 47, of Vidor, Texas, was caught on surveillance video approaching the front door to the home, walking around the property, and eventually entering a shop on the property. The footage also showed Connolly was armed with a gun, said Myers. A warrant has been issued for Connolly and he is being...More >>
Going back to school can mean big changes for students of all ages.More >>
Going back to school can mean big changes for students of all ages.More >>