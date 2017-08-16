Sheriff's Office: Texas man wanted for trespassing on residentia - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sheriff's Office: Texas man wanted for trespassing on residential property

(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
STARKS, LA (KPLC) -

A Texas man is wanted for trespassing on a residential property in Starks, according to Kim Myers, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. 

James F. Connolly, 47, of Vidor, Texas, was caught on surveillance video approaching the front door to the home, walking around the property, and eventually entering a shop on the property. The footage also showed Connolly was armed with a gun, said Myers. 

A warrant has been issued for Connolly. He is being charged with criminal trespassing, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. His bond is set at $22,500.

Detectives are currently looking for Connolly. Myers asks anyone with information on Connolly's whereabouts to contact the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-431-3605.

Det. Troy Thibodeaux is the lead investigator. 

