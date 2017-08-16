Students face changes when heading back to school

Going back to school can mean big changes for students of all ages, which is why knowing how to help them adjust is important for parents.

High school students are more likely to respond to rewards and consequences, so knowing the parents' expectations, and what happens when they do and do not meet those expectations is crucial during the teenagers years.

For middle school students, friendships start to become important, so simple acts such as allowing your child to ride to school with a friend, and encouraging friendships helps take the anxiety away from going to middle school.

A counselor for Kidz Inc. says elementary school can be one of the hardest transitions because kids may have never had structure before.

“They need some type of structure,” said Scott Riviere of Kidz Inc. “Especially kids who are anxious it can give them predictability and it gives them a chance to relax and settle and just learn.”

Riviere says the best way to create structure is to begin a few weeks before school starts and putting your child on a schedule.

It can be as easy as getting up at a certain time, having meals at the same time each day, a nap at the same time, and even talking to your kids positively about school and getting excited about it can have positive consequences on your child.

