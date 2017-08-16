LEGAL CORNER: If my landlord posted a 5-day notice to vacate do I have to have all my stuff out in 5 days?

Submit your question to news@kplctv.com.

QUESTION: My landlord posted a five-day Notice to Vacate on my door because I was a little late with the rent. Does that mean I have to have all my stuff out in five days?

Proper procedure must be followed. When the tenant breaches the lease agreement (i.e., fails to pay rent), the landlord must first deliver a written Notice to Vacate to the tenant. This notice gives the tenant five days, not counting weekends or holidays, to vacate. If the tenant is not at home when the notice is given, then the notice may be posted on the door of the leased property. This has the same effect as delivering the notice to the tenant. If a tenant fails to vacate within five days of notice, the landlord will begin eviction proceedings by filing a petition with the justice of the peace or city court. The eviction trial will be heard three days after the tenant has been served. The tenant will then have to appear in court and state why he/she should or should not be ordered to vacate the property. If the justice of the peace finds the landlord entitled to evict the tenant or if the tenant fails to appear at the trial, the court will rule in favor of the landlord. The tenant will be ordered to vacate the property within 24 hours.

QUESTION: I am taking my boat out and am pretty sure I have all the required equipment – lifejackets, a paddle, an anchor – am I missing anything?

You can find all boating regulations on the Wildlife and Fisheries website: www.wlf.louisiana.gov

There are 5 subcategories, and one is clearly marked “Boating Requirements”.

The short answer to your question is: different boats require different equipment. There are regulations for boats less than 16 feet, boats 16 feet to less than 26 feet, and personal watercraft (jet ski).

It should be noted that all three types of boats require registration and validation – validation being the reflective sticker with a year on it – it must be displayed and current. Also, all three type of boats require a fire extinguisher, which also has to be charged up.

QUESTION: If you receive a photo enforcement citation for speeding, such as the city of Baker and Zachary, La., do you have to pay the citation? Or does RS 32:43 exclude the populace from these unlawful citations?

RS 32:43 Automated Speed Enforcement Devices; Prohibition, reads:

A.(1) Local municipal authorities or local parish authorities shall not install or utilize automated speed enforcement devices to regulate traffic on interstate roadways within their corporate or territorial limits. (2) The provisions of this Section shall not apply to highway construction zones, where work is being performed by the Department of Transportation and Development or a private contractor under contract with the Department of Transportation and Development, where construction workers are present. However, the exemption provided by this Paragraph shall not apply to local municipal authorities and local parish authorities. B. For the purposes of this Section, the term "automated speed enforcement device" means an unmanned or handheld camera or optical device installed to work in conjunction with a traffic control signal or radar speed detection equipment, or both, and designed to collect photographic evidence of alleged traffic violations for the issuance of traffic citations by recording images that depict the license plate or other identifying feature of a motor vehicle not in compliance with instruction of a traffic control signal or posted traffic sign. C. Effective January 1, 2015, local municipal authorities or local parish authorities shall not impose or collect any civil or criminal fine, fee, or penalty as a result of an image produced by an automated speed enforcement device in violation of this Section.

So, it appears that local municipalities are only precluded from using the devices on interstate roadways, but not on other roads within their boundaries.

Earlier this year, a bill that would allow citizens a vote on whether to ban traffic cameras was killed before it made it out of the Transportation Committee.

However, a new law regulating traffic cameras just went into effect on August 1 – it requires that signs be posted within 500 feet of the camera notifying drivers of the camera’s presence.

