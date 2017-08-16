Elvis music collector remembers the day he died 40 years ago

It may not be the largest collection of Elvis recordings in the world, but it's certainly one Gary Doucet is proud of.
"It basically started the day I found out he passed away," said Doucet. "I was supervisor with the phone company and one of my men came up to me and said, did you hear Elvis died? I thought he was kidding. I mean nobody ever thought Elvis would ever...you know? We turned on the radio and that was all that was on, was that he died."
Gary's passion for collecting vintage vinyl takes him to estate sales and other events.
"This one was a flea market find. Digging around in a box of old records. This was one on the very bottom. It was an Elvis Presley 78. The song, "Don't." This one's in extremely fine condition. Plays well, no scratches. Made a great collector's item."
"It's fascinating. It's more of the thrill of the hunt. But you find a lot of interesting pieces in a lot of unusual places."
His collection includes this prized 45 from Elvis' original label.
"Very rare. One of five. Any one of the Sun records original records, is very very collectible. And very hard to find."
Elvis fans who were alive in the 70s certainly remember his performances at the Lake Charles Civic Center on May 4, 1975. Gary was at that concert.
"He did two concerts that day. My sister and I went. She's sitting right next to me and she's squealing like most of the girls in the place. He's a great performer."
And through his collection of Elvis vinyl, Gary likes to keep that memory alive.
Copyright 2017 KPLC-TV. All rights reserved.
It may not be the largest collection of Elvis recordings in the world, but it's certainly one Gary Doucet is proud of.More >>
It may not be the largest collection of Elvis recordings in the world, but it's certainly one Gary Doucet is proud of.More >>
We will start today with partly cloudy skies, building up for scattered thunderstorms later this afternoon. Rain chances are up to 40% today, so we should not see as much rain as yesterday. Most of the rain will come to an end by the late afternoon. After sunset, rain chances will go back down to zero percent overnight with mostly clear skies. In between any showers, we will have warm temperatures for southwest Louisiana.More >>
We will start today with partly cloudy skies, building up for scattered thunderstorms later this afternoon. Rain chances are up to 40% today, so we should not see as much rain as yesterday. Most of the rain will come to an end by the late afternoon. After sunset, rain chances will go back down to zero percent overnight with mostly clear skies. In between any showers, we will have warm temperatures for southwest Louisiana.More >>
In an effort to help Oakdale Elementary School in its recovery after a devastating fire in May, RoyOMartin-OSB team members surprised teachers at the school with gifts.More >>
In an effort to help Oakdale Elementary School in its recovery after a devastating fire in May, RoyOMartin-OSB team members surprised teachers at the school with gifts.More >>
On August 21, millions of Americans will be looking to the sky to see the Solar Eclipse. The last time a total solar eclipse occurred in the continental U.S. was in 1979, and next Monday, it'll finally happen again.More >>
On August 21, millions of Americans will be looking to the sky to see the Solar Eclipse. The last time a total solar eclipse occurred in the continental U.S. was in 1979, and next Monday, it'll finally happen again.More >>
A Welsh woman was arrested today after 145 dosage units of Ecstasy, 1 pint of Promethazine, 195 Alprazolam tablets, and synthetic marijuana were found in her home, according to Chris Ivey, spokesman for the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's department. Ashley Duhon, 31, of Welsh is charged with possession of CDS I with intent to distribute after the drugs were discovered in the home, said Ivey. JDPSO Narcotics detectives, Calcasieu Anti-Drug Task Force, Homeland Secu...More >>
A Welsh woman was arrested today after 145 dosage units of Ecstasy, 1 pint of Promethazine, 195 Alprazolam tablets, and synthetic marijuana were found in her home, according to Chris Ivey, spokesman for the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's department. Ashley Duhon, 31, of Welsh is charged with possession of CDS I with intent to distribute after the drugs were discovered in the home, said Ivey. JDPSO Narcotics detectives, Calcasieu Anti-Drug Task Force, Homeland Secu...More >>