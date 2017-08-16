WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Gov. Edwards vs. Attorney Gen. Land - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Live video from KPLC 7 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Gov. Edwards vs. Attorney Gen. Landry

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
Gov. John Bel Edwards and Attorney Jeff Landry (Source: wikipedia) Gov. John Bel Edwards and Attorney Jeff Landry (Source: wikipedia)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Louisiana’s Governor and Attorney General faced off in court again Tuesday, the second round in a fight over one of the governor’s executive orders.

For the first time, there's a timetable for wounded Louisiana Representative Steve Scalise to return to Congress.

The lead attorney defending Kevin Daigle has died and the defense is asking for more time to prepare the case for trial.

Some Lake Charles drives are used to driving through flooded streets when it rains, but city council members may be making some changes to your ability to drive in flooded areas.

Today is the 40th anniversary of Elvis Presley’s death. This morning we’ll hear from a Moss Bluff man who is a serious collector of Elvis recordings and how the music of “The King” influenced his life. 

For students heading back-to-school this week, adjusting to change can be difficult. We will explain ways parents can help their kids cope.

Plus, we're following up on a rough first day of school for some Calcasieu students and parents. Some are complaining buses were late or did not show up at all for the first day of school yesterday.

And Tyler Wheeler, the Wildlife and Fisheries agent who was shot in the line of duty, is back on the job.

In weather, there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon hours on Wednesday. Temperatures will be quite warm with highs in the low 90s. Meteorologist Grant Roberts will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Gov. Edwards vs. Attorney Gen. Landry

    WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Gov. Edwards vs. Attorney Gen. Landry

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 5:40 AM EDT2017-08-16 09:40:17 GMT
    Gov. John Bel Edwards and Attorney Jeff Landry (Source: wikipedia)Gov. John Bel Edwards and Attorney Jeff Landry (Source: wikipedia)

    Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

    More >>

    Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: One more round of scattered storms before drier weather for the rest of the week

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: One more round of scattered storms before drier weather for the rest of the week

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 4:26 AM EDT2017-08-16 08:26:13 GMT
    A few scattered showers this afternoonA few scattered showers this afternoon

    We will start today with partly cloudy skies, building up for scattered thunderstorms later this afternoon. Rain chances are up to 40% today, so we should not see as much rain as yesterday. Most of the rain will come to an end by the late afternoon. After sunset, rain chances will go back down to zero percent overnight with mostly clear skies. In between any showers, we will have warm temperatures for southwest Louisiana. 

    More >>

    We will start today with partly cloudy skies, building up for scattered thunderstorms later this afternoon. Rain chances are up to 40% today, so we should not see as much rain as yesterday. Most of the rain will come to an end by the late afternoon. After sunset, rain chances will go back down to zero percent overnight with mostly clear skies. In between any showers, we will have warm temperatures for southwest Louisiana. 

    More >>

  • RoyOMartin donates nearly $70k to Oakdale Elementary

    RoyOMartin donates nearly $70k to Oakdale Elementary

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 1:14 AM EDT2017-08-16 05:14:42 GMT
    (Source: RoyOMartin)(Source: RoyOMartin)

    In an effort to help Oakdale Elementary School in its recovery after a devastating fire in May, RoyOMartin-OSB team members surprised teachers at the school with gifts.

    More >>

    In an effort to help Oakdale Elementary School in its recovery after a devastating fire in May, RoyOMartin-OSB team members surprised teachers at the school with gifts.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly