WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Gov. Edwards vs. Attorney Gen. Landry

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
We will start today with partly cloudy skies, building up for scattered thunderstorms later this afternoon. Rain chances are up to 40% today, so we should not see as much rain as yesterday. Most of the rain will come to an end by the late afternoon. After sunset, rain chances will go back down to zero percent overnight with mostly clear skies. In between any showers, we will have warm temperatures for southwest Louisiana.More >>
In an effort to help Oakdale Elementary School in its recovery after a devastating fire in May, RoyOMartin-OSB team members surprised teachers at the school with gifts.More >>
On August 21, millions of Americans will be looking to the sky to see the Solar Eclipse. The last time a total solar eclipse occurred in the continental U.S. was in 1979, and next Monday, it'll finally happen again.More >>
A Welsh woman was arrested today after 145 dosage units of Ecstasy, 1 pint of Promethazine, 195 Alprazolam tablets, and synthetic marijuana were found in her home, according to Chris Ivey, spokesman for the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's department. Ashley Duhon, 31, of Welsh is charged with possession of CDS I with intent to distribute after the drugs were discovered in the home, said Ivey. JDPSO Narcotics detectives, Calcasieu Anti-Drug Task Force, Homeland Secu...More >>
