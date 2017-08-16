WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Gov. Edwards vs. Attorney Gen. Landry

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Louisiana’s Governor and Attorney General faced off in court again Tuesday, the second round in a fight over one of the governor’s executive orders.

For the first time, there's a timetable for wounded Louisiana Representative Steve Scalise to return to Congress.

The lead attorney defending Kevin Daigle has died and the defense is asking for more time to prepare the case for trial.

Some Lake Charles drives are used to driving through flooded streets when it rains, but city council members may be making some changes to your ability to drive in flooded areas.

Today is the 40th anniversary of Elvis Presley’s death. This morning we’ll hear from a Moss Bluff man who is a serious collector of Elvis recordings and how the music of “The King” influenced his life.

For students heading back-to-school this week, adjusting to change can be difficult. We will explain ways parents can help their kids cope.

Plus, we're following up on a rough first day of school for some Calcasieu students and parents. Some are complaining buses were late or did not show up at all for the first day of school yesterday.

And Tyler Wheeler, the Wildlife and Fisheries agent who was shot in the line of duty, is back on the job.

In weather, there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon hours on Wednesday. Temperatures will be quite warm with highs in the low 90s. Meteorologist Grant Roberts will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

