FIRST ALERT FORECAST: One more round of scattered storms before drier weather for the rest of the week

We will start today with partly cloudy skies, building up for scattered thunderstorms later this afternoon. Rain chances are up to 40% today, so we should not see as much rain as yesterday. Most of the rain will come to an end by the late afternoon. After sunset, rain chances will go back down to zero percent overnight with mostly clear skies.

In between any showers, we will have warm temperatures for southwest Louisiana. Highs will be in the lower 90s, with heat indices in the triple digits. The storms are likely to cool us down, especially after a thunderstorm.

Thursday will have rain chances at only 20% thanks to an upper level high causing sinking air and limiting any rain from forming. A few stray showers, however, are not ruled out. We will have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, which mean warmer temperatures in the afternoon. Heat indices will likely be above the 100 degree mark. The same forecast is expected for Friday, although, the temperature could be warmer.

Not much will change going into the start of the weekend. Saturday, we will still have partly cloudy skies with a possible shower or two in the afternoon. Rain chances will remain at 20%. Highs will be in the mid 90s.

Sunday, will have a few storms return with only a 30% chance of rain. These showers will be isolated in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower to mid 90s, so it will still be hot. Heat indices will be around 102-107.

Monday and Tuesday next week will have rain chances stay at 30% with isolated showers in the afternoon. A high-pressure center will continue to limit the rain, therefore keeping the rain chances low. The high-pressure center will not be able to completely eliminate showers, however. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

We will continue to monitor the tropics and the rest of the Atlantic. There is currently our second hurricane of the season, Gert in the Atlantic, but is too far north to affect southwest Louisiana. No other disturbance is currently out in the tropics posing any threat to southwest Louisiana. There are a few areas in the far east Atlantic we are keeping our eyes on for any development.