RoyOMartin donates nearly $70k to Oakdale Elementary

In an effort to help Oakdale Elementary School in its recovery after a devastating fire in May, RoyOMartin-OSB team members surprised teachers at the school with gifts.

Hundreds of students have been displaced after a fire destroyed a major portion of OKES. Teachers, administrators, and the entire community of Oakdale have been working this summer to make sure students are comfortable with their new surroundings and are prepared to tackle the new school year.

RoyOMartin's Oriented Strand Board (OSB) facility in Oakdale initiated a United Way campaign. Employees contributed nearly $35,000, which was matched by the company. Tuesday, employees surprised OKES teachers with back to school gifts and vouchers for classroom supplies.

