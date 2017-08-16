TDL: Two-A-Days - Lake Charles College Prep Trailblazers

2016 was historic for Lake Charles College Prep. The Trailblazers not only won their first game, but also took home the school's first playoff victory.



"Every year we've gotten better and kids experience-wise have gotten stronger and faster," said head coach Erick Franklin. "I think this year is going to be one of our better years from a skill standpoint."



Heading into the team's third year of existence, LCCP will now have senior leadership for the first time.

"It's amazing. Last year we didn't have any seniors," said running back D'marcus Miller. "Now that we've got seniors, it's actually gonna help us lead the pack and go forward into this season."



"It's the first time in my head coaching career that we actually have a chance to coach instead of teaching all the time," added Franklin.



Defensively, the team's strength once again will look to be in the secondary, led by cornerback Shane Bradford, who had 18 pass deflections last season.



"He's a long kid. 5'11", 150-pound kid that can run, cover man to man and play zone. He's very savvy," said Franking of Bradford. "He comes to work every day. Outside of here, he works extra. There's never a down time for Shane Bradford."



On the other side of the ball, quarterback Kevin Guidry returns to direct the Blazers' pass-happy spread attack.

The experience will be key for LC College Prep to compete in its new classification. Despite, the bump up to Class 3A, the Trailblazers are remaining confident.



"It's a big jump. Better coaching, big-time teams. Better athletes. One thing about LCCP is that we've been down and went 0-9 and lost every game in a 1A district. So, we coming in 3A with a better mindset and understanding what it takes to win," admitted Franklin. "We're coming in trying to win games."



"I have the confidence in my teammates and coaches," linebacker Christopher Meeks added. "We just have to be disciplined and execute the plays."

