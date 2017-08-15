TDL: Two-A-Days - Iota Bulldogs

For a program that owns just three wins since the 2012 season, Iota remains confident in its rebuild-- even though injuries derailed the Bulldogs in 2016.



"By week two, we had six starters out on offense and a couple more on defense," said head coach Josh Andrus. "So if we can stay healthy, that's gonna be

the biggest thing."

"A 2-8 season, I think we're better than that record indicates."

Iota returns a lot of experience from a year ago, on both sides of the ball.

"We've got 16 starters coming back, and we're hoping to get more than two wins, maybe win a district championship," linebacker Levi Manuel said. "We're shooting for a lot this season."



"We've got a bunch of senior leaders that have been playing for awhile now," said Andrus, "so we're looking for an even bigger step in the right direction."

A change in district may be just what Bulldogs needed. Iota moves over to district 5-3A, that saw only one team win a playoff game a year ago.

"It's a big district and very competitive," said Andrus. "It's going to be tough, but it's something I think we're ready for."

The offense looks to improve thanks to returning experience, including running back Kaleb Guillory, who rushed for over 1,600 yards a year ago.

"He's been starting since he was a freshman. As a senior, we look for big things from him," Andrus said of Guillory. "Also, we have Trae Rambin, the quarterback. He got hurt last year, but this year he's looking very good."

Defensively, the Bulldog linebackers are expected to lead the way.

"We've got two linebackers, Levi Manual and Hunter Andrus, that have been starting since they were freshmen," Andrus said. "They know the defense front and back and they can fly to the ball."

Iota feels confident in 2017, to continue the process of building back up the program's tradition.

"We just have to keep putting in work every day to get better," said guard Garret Broussard, "to get everything, we've got keep fighting."

