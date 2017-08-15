Sheriff announces two arrests in Starks homicide

August 2, a parish worker found the body of Dustin Hammons of Houston, Texas in Starks, in a remote area where it might otherwise have remained hidden for a long time.

Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso says they have determined the killing was drug related and took place in Calcasieu Parish, though he describes a barrage of criminal activity in Texas.

"We have a lot of evidence that they have in the Texas area. That's why we met with our FBI agents here, to see how they could help us get some of this evidence that's going to link them further to our crime here. The only crime that happened in Calcasieu Parish is the murder of Dustin. He was brought here, killed here and dumped here," said Mancuso.

Second degree murder warrants are issued in Calcasieu for two people. They are Boyd Lurch Hagood and Ashlyn Brown of Baytown, Texas-- who Mancuso describes as the two main players. They are being held in jail in Harris County, Texas on aggravated assault charges.

"We're not going to talk about what I would consider the barrage of criminal activity that we believe has gone on in this particular area because Houston authorities, Pasadena authorities, Baytown authorities, and probably into Beaumont and possibly Orange still have to work this case," said Mancuso.

The sheriff believes there's a lot more to the case, but they are holding the details close while the investigation continues.

"Our detectives spent hours, I think even sleeping on the floor at the police department, the Houston Police Department. I can't thank the Texas authorities in general enough for the help that they've provided for us,"he said.

Detectives were able to identify and locate the car they say Hagood drove from Houston to Louisiana.

Mancuso says they believe there is at least one other person involved and possibly others indirectly.

