Sheriff's Office: 145 doses of Ecstasy found in Welsh home

A Welsh woman was arrested today after 145 dosage units of Ecstasy, 1 pint of Promethazine, 195 Alprazolam tablets, and synthetic marijuana were found in her home, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, spokesman for the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office.

Ashley Duhon, 31, of Welsh, is charged with drug possession with intent to distribute.

JDPSO Narcotics detectives, Calcasieu Anti-Drug Task Force, Homeland Security, and Welsh police were involved in the investigation.

Duhon was booked into the Jeff Davis Parish jail without bond.

Ivey said additional arrests are expected.

