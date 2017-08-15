Calcasieu library officials warn public not to use eclipse glass - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Calcasieu library officials warn public not to use eclipse glasses picked up at area branches

By KPLC Digital Staff
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Calcasieu Public Library officials are warning residents not to use the eclipse glasses distributed at library branches.

Residents are asked to throw the glasses away because "they may not be suitable for use during the eclipse."

“Due to a possible manufacturing error, and for the safety of our patrons, we are asking that if anyone picked up a pair of eclipse glasses at any of our branches to please not use them," said Christy Comeaux, public information officer for the Calcasieu Parish Public Library. "We’ve received notice that there may be a defect in the glasses and we don’t want to take any chances in harming any of our patrons. We do apologize for any inconvenience”

For more information, please call 721-7151 or visit your local library branch.

