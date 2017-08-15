Calcasieu library officials warn public not to use eclipse glasses picked up at area branches

On August 21, millions of Americans will be looking to the sky to see the Solar Eclipse. The last time a total solar eclipse occurred in the continental U.S. was in 1979, and next Monday, it'll finally happen again.More >>
A Welsh woman was arrested today after 145 dosage units of Ecstasy, 1 pint of Promethazine, 195 Alprazolam tablets, and synthetic marijuana were found in her home, according to Chris Ivey, spokesman for the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's department. Ashley Duhon, 31, of Welsh is charged with possession of CDS I with intent to distribute after the drugs were discovered in the home, said Ivey. JDPSO Narcotics detectives, Calcasieu Anti-Drug Task Force, Homeland Secu...More >>
The school board warned parent's yesterday its new software would call for more stops and there would be some split routes due to a shortage of drivers. However, some parents, no matter how early and prepared, were left in a bind after some buses never showed up. Ollie Thigpen has twin boys in second grade and a nephew in kindergarten she had to see off on the bus this morning. She knew since it was the first day there would be some issues, so she was prepared. "I...More >>
The lead attorney defending Kevin Daigle has died. Daigle is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of State Trooper Steven Vincent and the state is seeking the death penalty. Vincent was shot to death two years ago this August, so the state says that despite the death of Daigle's attorney David Price, the defense has had enough time to prepare. The defense disagrees and has asked Judge Guy Bradberry to delay the trial which is set for September 18th. Bradberry ...More >>
August 2, a parish worker found the body of Dustin Hammons of Houston, Texas in Starks, in a remote area where it might otherwise have remained hidden for a long time. Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso says they have determined the killing was drug related and took place in Calcasieu Parish.More >>
