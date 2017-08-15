New bus routes cause problems on first day of school

The school board warned parent's yesterday its new software would call for more stops and there would be some split routes due to a shortage of drivers.

However, some parents, no matter how early and prepared, were left in a bind after some buses never showed up.

Ollie Thigpen has twin boys in second grade and a nephew in kindergarten she had to see off on the bus this morning.

She knew since it was the first day there would be some issues, so she was prepared.

"I had my kids dressed, ready, fed, and good to go and out at the road around 6:40 or 6:45 and the normal time is usually 6:50 to 6:55 that they come to pick the kids up on my street," said Thigpen.

She was getting herself ready for work, when the boys came back in around 7 a.m. There was no bus in sight.

"I was like, maybe it's a little late, that's OK I understand," said Thigpen. "We're still not cramped on time yet, so I go outside to sit with them and at about 7:20 is when I gave up because it's not coming."

She rushed the boys off to school with five minutes to spare

"The only call I got from the school board is that there are going to be minor changes and the buses might be a little late," said Thigpen. "There was no absolute warning that they wouldn't come, just that if they didn't to call them."

She's not the only parent that experienced this last-minute rush to school.

"Everybody is complaining about not seeing buses or the buses coming in too early or too late, but everyone seems to have a big problem with it right now," said Thigpen.

We reached out to the school board for comment and it said, "Transportation concerns are not abnormal with the start of a new school year. We are addressing concerns throughout the day and will continue to do so as long as they exist."

While the school board says these issues will get better with time, parents are still concerned.

"We worked it out and the kids got to school on time, but I'm not guaranteed I'll have a bus tomorrow morning and I have to be to work early," said Thigpen.

If you are having an issue with your bus, call the CPSB Transportation Department.

