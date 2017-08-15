SWLA community gathers to discuss future of health care

There was a packed house at the SWLA Center for Health Services, where National Health Centers Week was being celebrated.

The SWLA Center is a one-stop-shop that offers everything from health, behavioral and dental care.

"Not only do we have access, but we make health care affordable," said the center's CEO Tommie Anderson.

He said a big part of making health care affordable has been the Medicaid expansion and the mandatory funding set aside through the Affordable Care Act or ACA in 2010. The funding allows the center to offer a sliding fee scale that allows patients to pay based on their income.

But the clock is ticking on the funding provided through ACA, which is expected to go up for renewal next month in September. With many Republican lawmakers looking to reform the nation's health care system, the center could potentially face a big hit.

Anderson estimates a 70 percent cut - $3 billion slashed and 5,000 fewer people served.

"What they were working on in terms of repeal would have cost the state twelve billion, that's with a B, of lost services, and lost healthcare," said Dr. Rebekah Gee, guest speaker and Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Health. "Let's focus on the real problems: high pharmacy prices, high premiums, and our health care premiums are going up. Let's not focus on taking Medicaid away from twenty million Americans."

Gee said the purpose of the week is to have open community discussions to address concerns and find a way to strengthen health care coverage and access. It also reminds people to contact their lawmakers, something community member Nannelle Noland agrees with.

"They need to make their voice heard, they need to speak with their state, local and federal representatives and senators to let them know what their needs are," said Noland.

If you're wondering if you qualify for Medicaid, you can stop by the center at 2000 Opelousas St, Lake Charles, or call (337) 439-9983. They'll be able to assist you and help you sign up.

