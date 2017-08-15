FIRST ALERT FORECAST: One more day of scattered showers and storms, slightly drier weather later this week

As expected we saw more showers and thunderstorms around Southwest Louisiana Tuesday. These will gradually wind down through the afternoon and should be gone by sunset. Those that saw rain did get some relief from the heat, but those that did not see rain will remain warm and muggy overnight. Lows by Wednesday morning will range from the low to mid 70s north of I-10, upper 70s along I-10, and low 80s at the coast.

Wednesday will not be much different than Tuesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be quite warm with highs in the low 90s and heat indices in the 102 to 108 range during the heart of the afternoon! Areas that receive rainfall will see some cooling relief, but those without rain will need to use caution during the afternoon.

By the end of the week high pressure is expected to take control of our weather and this should limit the number of showers. So for that reason the rain chance will drop to 20% Thursday through Saturday. It is worth noting that there will still be some showers and storms during the afternoon, but they will be much more isolated in nature. With fewer cooling showers it will be hot with highs in the low to mid 90s and heat indices possibly pushing near heat advisory criteria of 108 degrees in some areas!

The high will begin to weaken by Sunday and we will see a slight increase in the number of showers. So, the rain chance will return to 30% for Sunday and Monday. Temperatures are not likely to be much different with hot and humid conditions. Typical stuff for the middle of August in Southwest Louisiana!

In the tropics, we are closely monitoring Hurricane Gert located near Bermuda. Gert is expected to pass between Bermuda and the eastern United States and should pose no threat to any land areas. Gert will begin to weaken in another day or so as it encounters the much cooler waters of the northern Atlantic Ocean. There are a couple of disturbances located over the eastern and central Atlantic Ocean, but none show any imminent signs of developing over the next day or so. Although some slow development is possible later this week. None of these pose any threat to Southwest Louisiana through this weekend. But we will continue to track them and keep you updated…

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.