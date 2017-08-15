Kevin Daigle's lead defense attorney dies

The lead attorney defending Kevin Daigle has died.

Daigle is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of State Trooper Steven Vincent and the state is seeking the death penalty. Vincent was shot to death two years ago this August, so the state says that despite the death of Daigle's attorney David Price, the defense has had enough time to prepare.

The defense disagrees and has asked Judge Guy Bradberry to delay the trial which is set for September 18th. Bradberry is expected to rule this week.

