Sheriff's Office: Hayes man arrested for oral sexual battery of - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sheriff's Office: Hayes man arrested for oral sexual battery of 3-year-old

(Derrick Hayes Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) (Derrick Hayes Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

A Hayes man was arrested for having inappropriate sexual contact with a 3-year-old boy, according to Kim Myers, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. 

Derrick A. Hayes, 33, is charged with one count of oral sexual battery after allegedly biting the boy on the genitals, said Myers. The boy had injuries consistent with what he told detectives.

Hayes was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center with a $25,000 bond. 

Det. Jacob Dore' is the lead investigator.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

