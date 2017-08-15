Sheriff's Office: Hayes man arrested for oral sexual battery of 3-year-old

A Hayes man was arrested for having inappropriate sexual contact with a 3-year-old boy, according to Kim Myers, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Derrick A. Hayes, 33, is charged with one count of oral sexual battery after allegedly biting the boy on the genitals, said Myers. The boy had injuries consistent with what he told detectives.

Hayes was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center with a $25,000 bond.

Det. Jacob Dore' is the lead investigator.

