TRAFFIC: I-10 WB blocked at Shattuck Street exit - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

An 18-wheeler accident has blocked both westbound lanes on I-10 near the Shattuck Street exit, according to the Lake Charles Police Department.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area while LCPD works to clear the wreck. 

