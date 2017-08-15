What the solar eclipse means for Louisiana - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

What the solar eclipse means for Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

On August 21, millions of Americans will be looking to the sky to see the solar eclipse. 

The last time a total solar eclipse occurred in the continental U.S. was in 1979, and next Monday, it'll finally happen again. 

Dr. Dana Browne, professor and associate chair of the LSU Department of Physics & Astronomy said this eclipse is a really big deal because of how rare it is. 

"Here is something that shows the sort of gee-whiz wow factor of science," said Browne.

However, Louisiana is one of many states that will only experience a partial eclipse.

"So in like North Louisiana it'll be like a little over 80 percent of the sun covered," said Browne. "Down in the southwest corner, it'll be more like 70 percent."

Millions of Americans are expected to hit the roadways this week in order to get the best view. Dr. Browne said it's a matter of being in the right place at the right time. 

"The path where the moon does exactly the right thing and goes right in front of the sun, that's the path of totality," said Browne. " That path runs from the middle of Oregon across to Southern Illinois down to the middle of South Carolina."  

Browne said what people in those states will see that people in Louisiana won't is a view of the moon blocking out the sun completely. For those who plan to view the eclipse, Dr. Browne warns of underestimating the suns brightness. 

"If I told you to go outside and look at the sun today, you'd say 'I can't, it's too bright,' " Browne said. "So the same is true the entire time the eclipse is going on."

Dr. Browne will also be traveling with a group of students from Louisiana State University, and other institutions across the state to Carbondale, Illinois - one of the areas that will experience a full solar eclipse.

Visit http://laspace.lsu.edu/teacheclipse/ for more safety tips on viewing the eclipse. 

