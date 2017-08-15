Texas man arrested in connection with May robbery of Moss Bluff credit union

An arrest has been made in connection with the robbery of a Moss Bluff credit union in May.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers said Ray J. McAllister, 37, of Del Valle, Texas, is suspected of robbing the CSE Federal Credit Union at 1170 Sam Houston Jones Parkway in Moss Bluff on May 22.

After McAllister received an undisclosed amount of money from the teller, he fled on foot into a wooded area behind the credit union, Myers said. Sheriff's Office canines were able to track McAllister’s scent to an area where it is believed he left in a vehicle.

Using surveillance video, detectives were able to identify a car of interest that drove by the credit union several times before and after the robbery, Myers said. Detectives were able to place McAllister in Lake Charles during the time of the robbery in a car he had borrowed.

McAllister is currently being held in Waco, Texas, on unrelated charges. Judge David Ritchie set bond at $150,000.

The FBI assisted in the investigation.

Det. Roland Jones was the lead investigator.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.