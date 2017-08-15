WATCH LIVE AT 10 a.m.: Sheriff Tony Mancuso gives update on body - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

WATCH LIVE AT 10 a.m.: Sheriff Tony Mancuso gives update on body found in Starks

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
Boyd Hagood and Ashlyn Brown (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Boyd Hagood and Ashlyn Brown (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
Ashlyn Brown (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Ashlyn Brown (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
Boyd Hagood (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Boyd Hagood (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Sheriff Tony Mancuso will hold a news conference at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 15, regarding the body of Houston man Dustin Hammons, whose body was found in the woods near Starks early this month.

Mancuso said he believes Hammons was brought to Calcasieu Parish, where he was killed and his body dumped.

KPLC will livestream the news conference online.

Mobile users, click HERE to watch livestream.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • WATCH LIVE AT 10 a.m.: Sheriff Tony Mancuso gives update on body found in Starks

    WATCH LIVE AT 10 a.m.: Sheriff Tony Mancuso gives update on body found in Starks

    Tuesday, August 15 2017 12:16 PM EDT2017-08-15 16:16:00 GMT
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

    Sheriff Tony Mancuso will hold a news conference at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 15, regarding the body of Houston man Dustin Hammons found in the woods early this month. 

    More >>

    Sheriff Tony Mancuso will hold a news conference at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 15, regarding the body of Houston man Dustin Hammons found in the woods early this month. 

    More >>

  • Road closures in Southwest Louisiana

    Road closures in Southwest Louisiana

    Road closures in Southwest Louisiana

    Tuesday, August 15 2017 12:02 PM EDT2017-08-15 16:02:04 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.

    More >>

    The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.

    More >>

  • Solar Eclipse viewing can cause blindness

    Solar Eclipse viewing can cause blindness

    Tuesday, August 15 2017 5:46 AM EDT2017-08-15 09:46:50 GMT
    (Source: wikipedia)(Source: wikipedia)

    For the first time in a century, North America will have the opportunity to view the Solar Eclipse where the moon covers the face of the sun. 

    More >>

    For the first time in a century, North America will have the opportunity to view the Solar Eclipse where the moon covers the face of the sun. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly