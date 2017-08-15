WATCH LIVE AT 10 a.m.: Sheriff Tony Mancuso gives update on body found in Starks

Sheriff Tony Mancuso will hold a news conference at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 15, regarding the body of Houston man Dustin Hammons, whose body was found in the woods near Starks early this month.

Mancuso said he believes Hammons was brought to Calcasieu Parish, where he was killed and his body dumped.

KPLC will livestream the news conference online.

Mobile users, click HERE to watch livestream.

