Solar Eclipse viewing can cause blindness

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

For the first time in a century, North America will have the opportunity to view the Solar Eclipse where the moon covers the face of the sun.

While many will want to see the phenomenon, looking at the sun without protective eye wear can cause solar retinopathy or blindness.

Optometrists in Lake Charles and Sulphur are giving out free solar glasses to protect your eyes from the suns rays.

Dr. Gehrig of The Eye Clinic says there are safety measures that need to be taken when viewing the eclipse:

  • Look at your eclipse glasses before using them, if you see scratches, don't use them.
  • Before looking up at the sun, stand still and cover your eyes with your eclipse glasses or solar viewer. After glancing at the sun, turn away and remove your filter—do not remove it while looking at the sun.
  • The only time that you can look at the sun without a solar viewer is during a total eclipse. When the moon completely covers the sun’s face and it suddenly gets dark, you can remove your solar filter to watch this unique experience. Then, as soon as the sun begins to reappear very slightly, immediately use your solar viewer again to watch the remaining partial phase of the eclipse.
  • Never look at the uneclipsed or partially eclipsed sun through an unfiltered camera, telescope, binoculars or other similar devices. 
  • Talk with an expert astronomer if you want to use a special solar filter with a camera, a telescope, binoculars or any other optical device.

Free glasses can be found at The Eye Clinic in Lake Charles and Vision Source in Sulphur.

