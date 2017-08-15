WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: School bus route changes

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

A suspect is in jail accused of beating a man to death in Lake Charles.

All charges have been dropped against Phillip Lane, who was arrested in September 2015 following the death of Jody Barlow in Starks.

The Beauregard Monument Association will make an announcement about the future of one of the monuments removed earlier this year from its place in New Orleans.

Gov. John Bel Edwards and Attorney General Jeff Landry are expected to square off in court today over anti-discrimination executive order.

The next solar eclipse is less than a week away and those in Louisiana need to be prepared to see it.

It's the first day of school for students and teachers in Calcasieu, Beauregard and Cameron Parish public schools. Police are reminding motorists to slow down in school zones.

Plus, the Calcasieu Parish School Board is using a new transportation routing system which is changing more than 350 bus routes.

And Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso will give an update this morning on the investigation into Dustin Hammon's murder.

In weather, Tuesday will start with partly cloudy skies and rain chances are up to 60% later today. Meteorologist Grant Roberts will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.