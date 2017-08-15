WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: School bus route changes - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Live video from KPLC 7 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: School bus route changes

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

A suspect is in jail accused of beating a man to death in Lake Charles.

All charges have been dropped against Phillip Lane, who was arrested in September 2015 following the death of Jody Barlow in Starks. 

The Beauregard Monument Association will make an announcement about the future of one of the monuments removed earlier this year from its place in New Orleans.

Gov. John Bel Edwards and Attorney General Jeff Landry are expected to square off in court today over anti-discrimination executive order.

The next solar eclipse is less than a week away and those in Louisiana need to be prepared to see it.

It's the first day of school for students and teachers in Calcasieu, Beauregard and Cameron Parish public schools. Police are reminding motorists to slow down in school zones.

Plus, the Calcasieu Parish School Board is using a new transportation routing system which is changing more than 350 bus routes

And Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso will give an update this morning on the investigation into Dustin Hammon's murder.

In weather, Tuesday will start with partly cloudy skies and rain chances are up to 60% later today. Meteorologist Grant Roberts will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: School bus route changes

    WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: School bus route changes

    Tuesday, August 15 2017 7:07 AM EDT2017-08-15 11:07:30 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

    More >>

    Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

    More >>

  • Solar Eclipse viewing can cause blindness

    Solar Eclipse viewing can cause blindness

    Tuesday, August 15 2017 5:46 AM EDT2017-08-15 09:46:50 GMT
    (Source: wikipedia)(Source: wikipedia)

    For the first time in a century, North America will have the opportunity to view the Solar Eclipse where the moon covers the face of the sun. 

    More >>

    For the first time in a century, North America will have the opportunity to view the Solar Eclipse where the moon covers the face of the sun. 

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms likely today with heavy rainfall possible; All showers ending by sunset

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms likely today with heavy rainfall possible; All showers ending by sunset

    Tuesday, August 15 2017 4:48 AM EDT2017-08-15 08:48:24 GMT
    Heavy storms likely todayHeavy storms likely today

    We will start today with partly cloudy skies, quickly building up for thunderstorms later today. Rainfall may be heavy at times. Rain chances are up to 60% today. Most of the rain will come to an end by the late afternoon. After sunset, rain chances will go back down to zero overnight with partly cloudy skies. In between any showers, we will have the heat return for southwest Louisiana. Highs will be in the lower 90s, and heat indices in the triple digits. 

    More >>

    We will start today with partly cloudy skies, quickly building up for thunderstorms later today. Rainfall may be heavy at times. Rain chances are up to 60% today. Most of the rain will come to an end by the late afternoon. After sunset, rain chances will go back down to zero overnight with partly cloudy skies. In between any showers, we will have the heat return for southwest Louisiana. Highs will be in the lower 90s, and heat indices in the triple digits. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly